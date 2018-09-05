Harrison County cancels curfew

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - The curfew in Harrison County is now canceled. That's according to Harrison County Emergency Management Director. The curfew had been in effect since 7 p.m. Tuesday due to Tropical Storm Gordon.
As of 4 a.m. Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center and National Weather Service had dropped all tropical storm warnings, river flood warnings and flash flood watches for Harrison County.
"Our responders including law enforcement, fire services, and public works are not reporting any hazardous conditions," said Lacy.
Lacy reports there are traffic lights throughout the county that have been changed to a flashing yellow or red light. He advises drivers to use caution as traffic control units are in the process of switching these lights back to normal conditions.
