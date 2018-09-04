Harrison County prepares for Tropical Storm Gordon

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Harrison County's Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director made several recommendations to the county Board of Supervisors in preparation for Tropical Storm Gordon.
According to EMA director Rupert Lacy, a shelter will also open around 3 p.m. at the County Farm Road 361 Shelter.
Lacy recommended closing county buildings early. The board approved closing county business from 1 p.m. Tuesday to noon Wednesday.
Lacy also updated the board of currently available resources and crews. A National Guard Composite High Water Rescue team will arrive early this afternoon. They, along with a MEMA representative and a National Guard liaison, will be at the Emergency Operations Center overnight.
Sheriff Troy Peterson suggested discussion of a curfew to keep all drivers off the roads, except for emergency personnel. A decision on that will be made by EMA officials.
The Board signed a "Local Proclamation of Emergency" Tuesday morning.
EMA is scheduled to meet at noon.
