Tropical Storm Gordon moves over land near AL-MS border

From one end of the coast to the other, people are keeping a wary eye on the Gulf of Mexico and the track of Tropical Storm Gordon. And the usual things are happening about 36 hours before the storm is predicted to hit the central Gulf Coast.

Monday, the Walmart in Ocean Springs was packed with people loading up on storm supplies. (Photo source: WLOX)

(RNN) - After becoming a tropical storm on Labor Day, Gordon is now moving over land near the Alabama-Mississippi border, bringing strong winds and heavy rains to the area.

The 2 a.m. ET update from the National Hurricane Center said the storm had maximum-sustained winds of 50 mph as it moved northwest at 14 mph.

A tropical storm warning is in effect from southeastern Louisiana to the Okaloosa-Walton County line in Florida.

Gordon is expected to move across the lower Mississippi Valley through Wednesday, but the NHC says it will rapidly weaken as it moves over land, becoming a tropical depression.

Gordon will bring strong winds as well as sporadic tornadoes to the Alabama and Florida coasts as well as heavy rainfall with the potential for flash flooding across the western Florida Panhandle, southwest Alabama, southern and central Mississippi, northeastern Louisiana and southern Arkansas.

According to the NHC, Gordon made landfall late Tuesday night about 30 miles east of Biloxi, MS, and 35 miles southwest of Mobile, AL.

In the areas under watches and warnings, storm conditions began Tuesday, including heavy rain of up to 8 inches, with isolated amounts of 12 inches.

Tropical Storm #Gordon Advisory 11: Center of Gordon Making Landfall Just West of The Alabama-Mississippi Border. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 5, 2018

In addition to strong winds and heavy rainfall, people along a large swath of the coast are bracing for the effects of a potentially life-threatening storm surge.

A storm surge warning was issued from Pascagoula, MS, to the Alabama-Florida border, where forecasters expect a surge of 2 to 4 feet.

Smaller surges are expected near the mouth of the Mississippi River and as far east as Navarre, FL.

Hurricane #Florence Advisory 23: Florence Now a Category 2 Hurricane Over the Open Atlantic. https://t.co/VqHn0uj6EM — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 5, 2018

Elsewhere in the Atlantic basin, Hurricane Florence became the third hurricane of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Since it is more than 1,000 miles away from the Lesser Antilles, it is too soon to know whether it will impact the U.S. coast, but its expected trajectory will take it somewhere off the coast of the Atlantic well east of the U.S. by Friday.

In their latest update, the NHC upgraded it to a Category 2 hurricane.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.