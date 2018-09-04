Shuckers claim regular season championship, turn towards the playoffs

Having already claimed the most wins in team history, the Biloxi Shuckers (81-59, 40-30) clinched the second half South Division Title on Monday.
The Shuckers claimed the championship despite dropping the final game of the regular season to the Birmingham Barons 6-4. Biloxi clinched the title when Pensacola fell to Tennessee 3-0, ensuring the Shuckers will host four out of five potential Divisional Championship games.
"I think we had a really good season and I think this is only the beginning," said Southern League MVP and Shuckers outfielder Corey Ray. "I think the goal was to keep the core of this team together so that we can win down here and then hopefully win in the big leagues and we're on the right track."
Shuckers Manager Mike Guerrero led Biloxi to the most wins this season in the Southern League and was named the League's manager of the year.
"The 81 wins is a credit to the players, a credit to the coaching staff and everything surrounding it," Guerrero said. "We've had great players all season long and we got together with the support of our front office was really important to it."
The Shuckers have an off day on Tuesday before opening the 2018 Southern League Divisional Round against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at home on Wednesday night at 6:35 PM. The Shuckers are set to send 2018 Southern League Most Outstanding Pitcher Zack Brown (9-1, 2.40) to the mound while the Blue Wahoos have not named a starter.
The Shuckers and Blue Wahoos are also scheduled to play at MGM Park on Thursday at 6:35 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.