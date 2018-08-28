Bobby Hall steps down after two games with Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, MS (WLOX) - No stranger to grabbing headlines, hall of fame head coach Bobby Hall once again found himself in the center of the spotlight.
After just two games as the head coach of Philadelphia High School, Hall resigned effective immediately on Monday.
"I thought I was the man for this job, but obviously I am not," Hall told WLBT, also stating his plans to retire from coaching.
The school confirmed his resignation in a statement. Defensive coordinator David Frey will serve as interim head coach for the Tornadoes.
Hall accepted the job with Philadelphia after abruptly parting ways with Biloxi High School, going 12-22 in three seasons with the Indians. He blasted the quality of Coast high school football on his way out, telling the Sun Herald "I'm not sure if it's not the worst" football in the state of Mississippi.
Hall has over 30 years of coaching on the high school level.
