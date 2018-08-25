Two more area teams join the fray in week two of Friday Night Football

The Hornets began their 4A South State Championship defense with an old school 6-0 victory over Biloxi. In a game where points came at a premium, Dylan Grinsteinner provided the only crack on the scoreboard with a two-yard touchdown run. On the other hand, the scoreboard could barely contain D'Iberville and Picayune, but the host Warriors bested the Maroon Tide in a 49-33 shootout.