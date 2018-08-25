Two more area teams join the fray in week two of Friday Night Football

WLOX - After an action-packed opening weekend of Friday Night Lights, our two remaining area teams join the fray, as East Central and Stone County make their 2018 debuts.
The Hornets began their 4A South State Championship defense with an old school 6-0 victory over Biloxi. In a game where points came at a premium, Dylan Grinsteinner provided the only crack on the scoreboard with a two-yard touchdown run. On the other hand, the scoreboard could barely contain D'Iberville and Picayune, but the host Warriors bested the Maroon Tide in a 49-33 shootout.
The Stone Tomcats also made their season debut with a visit to a Region 4-6A opponent, falling to Harrison Central 32-20.
Meanwhile, Gautier continues to turn heads under first-year head coach Marc High, turning in a 28-7 victory over Moss Point in Jerry D. Alexander Stadium.
Gulfport continued to impress under first-year head coach John Archie. In a game where the offensive fireworks came in droves in the second half, Gulfport outlasted Petal 33-28 at Milner Stadium.
After a thrilling Oyster Bowl victory over Long Beach, Pass Christian couldn't quite replicate their week one success, falling to Lanier 30-14.
Meanwhile, Ocean Springs dropped to 0-2 with a 35-10 road loss to perennial 6A North State Championship contender Madison Central.
After soaring to a 51-45 victory over Perry Central, the Resurrection Eagles were grounded by Chickasaw (AL) 32-12. Bay High drops to 0-2 after falling to Lumberton 27-6.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.