South Mississippi Strong: Kathy Roger’s group encourages people to visit the elderly

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - For the past five years, one woman has led the effort to ensure the elderly in our community are not forgotten.
Kathy Rogers spends the afternoon with residents at Lakeview Nursing Center in Gulfport. For half a decade, she ran Adopt A Grandparent Day, an organization that encourages people to visit the elderly.
"We want to just visit with the residents. We want to honor them and kind of love on them. We have some activities we do. We have a banner that says happy grandparents day," said Rogers.
Rogers said there are often residents living in nursing facilities who have no surviving relatives to visit them. Some rarely get a visit from family. "There's a lot of laughs, there's a lot of smiles, there's a room full of love," said Lakeview Activity Director Lisa Perdue.
Lakeview residents said when visitors spend time at their facility, it makes a positive difference. "You never know what's going to happen. I mean to be honest with you, you never know. You can have the most sour look on your face, and all of a sudden this little kid walks in, and it's like Christmas morning," said Lakeview resident Lori Evitts.
That's why organizations like Adopt A Grandparent Day are so helpful. "We ask people their stories. What's their name? How old are they? What did they do in their career? What's some of their favorite things? We just take the time to have a conversation," said Rogers.
"I ask them about their first date. They remember this stuff. They tell me about it and we laugh about it. I ask them did they ever sneak out the house when their daddy and momma didn't want them to go anywhere? They love them kind of conversations," said Lakeview Activity Aide Millie Milton.
Rogers said in the past students, Girl Scouts, military and church members and others from the community have teamed up to help put on Adopt A Grandparent Day. She said she first got the idea to create the organization after visiting her own mom at Lakeview Nursing Center.
"She fell in 2013 and had to spend 30 days in a nursing home. This very nursing home, Lakeview Nursing home. So the first day when we came back to see her, she said I thought y'all weren't coming back, and that broke my heart. As we began to visit her everyday, we noticed there were other residents who anticipated us coming to visit mother," Rogers recalled.
This year her organization will be visiting 35 facilities in the six coastal counties. "It feels that spot of needing someone to talk to or somebody to visit with," said Lakeview resident Raliene Jones.
Rogers encourages everyone to consider taking time to visit the elderly, something she said can bring both joy to them and those who volunteer their time.
To learn how you can get involved, you can find the organization on Facebook by searching Adopt A Grandparent Day.
