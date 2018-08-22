South Mississippi Strong: Comic artist using his art to inspire students

LUCEDALE, MS (WLOX) - When students at L.T. Taylor Intermediate School in Lucedale went back to class earlier this month, they were surprised with an amazing work of art from a man who's doing his part to make South Mississippi Strong.
The school's gym was turned into galaxies of wonder. The gym's walls are now painted from the floor to ceiling with planets and stars. "Whenever I walk through that door I just think who painted this," said 5th grader Braxton Cooley.
The answer to Cooley's question is comic artist Steven Butler. For the last 30 years, Butler's characters have come to life on paper. "I guess it's a job, but it's more of a lifestyle I guess," Butler said.
Butler grew up in George County and has stayed near his childhood home where his creative touch was born. "If I wasn't born with it, it came at a very early age, just drawing out of my head making stuff up using my imagination," said Butler.
From Spiderman to the X-Men Butler has drawn them. The character he's illustrated the most is Sonic the Hedgehog. "You could get a lot of what we call squash and stretch the character's and make them really exaggerated," said Butler. "The more I drew the character, the more I really enjoyed it. I think about things in terms of story because that's what I do for a living and that's how I see the world."
It took Butler two days to transform the school gym after the principal planted the galactic idea in his mind. "We put that to boldly go up there because it seemed like it fit her theme of how she wants this school to be bold. She wants the kids to be bold and have that going forward type of mentality," Butler said.
Going forward, Butler plans to keep decorating the school. Along with the gym, he's also taken his paintbrush to the office and cafeteria. Now other students and teachers are taking his example and running with it, they've painted many of the classrooms and halls. "You're walking down the hall and you just look around and it is cool," said 6th grader Madysen Childree.
The whole goal of turning the school into a canvas for Butler is to inspire what could be a new generation of artists or whatever the students can dream of. "If they see something like this come to fruition, maybe they'll think hey if this guy can do it maybe I can do it as well," Butler said.
Butler is always thinking about his next creation and he's not planning on stopping anytime soon. "I know that this gift is meant to be shared with the world," Butler said. "It's a paying it forward type of thing and that's one of the things that excites me."
You can see some of Butler's work during Gulf Coast Fan Fest, a comic festival at the Coast Coliseum on October 13 and 14.
