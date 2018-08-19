FULL GAME BROADCAST: Moss Point vs Pascagoula

This was WLOX's first Game of the Month broadcast, and we look forward to bringing you even more high school football this season. On August 31, we'll broadcast the Biloxi Indians vs the Stone Tomcats. September 28, we'll cover the D'Iberville Warriors taking on the Ocean Springs Greyhounds. October 26, we'll show Pascagoula again as they try to win against the St. Martin Yellowjackets. And our last Game of the Month will take place November 2 with another huge coast rivalry: the Biloxi Indians vs the Gulfport Admirals.