FULL GAME BROADCAST: Moss Point vs Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - It was an exciting Friday night in Jackson County for the 2018 Battle of the Cats as the Pascagoula Panthers took on their top rival the Moss Point Tigers. WLOX broadcast the full game live on WLOX.com, the WLOX News app, and our Roku and Firestick apps. In case you missed it, or would like to watch it again, we've posted the complete broadcast online.
Watch the first quarter of the game here:
Watch the second quarter here:
Watch the halftime shows and interviews with the coaches here:
Watch the third quarter of the game here:
Watch the fourth quarter here:
This was WLOX's first Game of the Month broadcast, and we look forward to bringing you even more high school football this season. On August 31, we'll broadcast the Biloxi Indians vs the Stone Tomcats. September 28, we'll cover the D'Iberville Warriors taking on the Ocean Springs Greyhounds. October 26, we'll show Pascagoula again as they try to win against the St. Martin Yellowjackets. And our last Game of the Month will take place November 2 with another huge coast rivalry: the Biloxi Indians vs the Gulfport Admirals.
