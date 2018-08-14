South Mississippi Strong: Officer and K9 patrolling Moss Point make a dynamic duo

"While we were checking the first house, we got a phone call that said somebody ran out of the back of the house next door. She was sniffing all over the place. She wasn't on odor. Then all of a sudden, she just snapped to and took off. We had to go through a swampy area to get to the bridge where he was hiding. After several minutes of she and I giving him commands to surrender, he attempted to take off and that's when I released her and she apprehended him," Waltman said. "It was a little weird to release the dog and have her apprehend the bad guy, and all you had to do was put the handcuffs on him."