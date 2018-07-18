South Mississippi Strong: Biloxi historian shines light on city’s rich history

Katrina wiped away much of the Coast's history. All that's left are markers indicating what once was there. That left Raymond shattered. He continued, "I think I really went into shock and I was heartsick for months. Because of all the work that we had to do in trying to save what we could, it really wasn't time to mourn. That hit me about a year later. Like this building we're in now, the White House Hotel, goes back to the turn of the century and really does tell the story of the development of tourism, modern tourism along the Coast."