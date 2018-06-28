Illegal moonshine operation busted in South Mississippi

Joshua Peterman has been convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Tena Broadus. The jury returned a guilty verdict just before 2 p.m. on Friday.More >>
Moss Point police are currently investigating an Armed Robbery that happened at the Discount Liquor Store on Highway 63 in Moss Point.More >>
Authorities are searching for a Jones County woman who was last seen in Moss Point. A silver alert was issued Friday afternoon for the 68-year-old.More >>
Authorities in Pearl River County are looking a married couple after human remains were found inside their home.More >>
About 250 people go to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the July Fourth holiday, most of them with injuries to their hands or head.More >>
Authorities in Pearl River County are looking a married couple after human remains were found inside their home.More >>
After months of unexplained stomach issues, pain, and weight gain a Montgomery woman now has answers.More >>
The Glynn County Police Department has confirmed three people are dead after a standoff involving a suspended officer.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department and the U.S. Marshals Service will hold a joint press conference on Thursday at 11: 30 a.m. to provide an update on a shooting where a number of people have been arrested in the death of a 17-year-old student-athlete.More >>
Staffers hid under desks, praying for it to end. When it did, they turned to the surreal, unthinkable task of reporting a shooting that had just targeted them.More >>
The granddaughter shared the experience on social media and got many responses coming to her grandmother's defense.More >>
Things did not go well for Brittany Burke, 29, who is charged with obstructing an officer and mischief.More >>
The Charleston County Coroner's Office identified the body found in a vehicle early Friday morning in Mount Pleasant as that of a missing Lowcountry radio host and podcaster.More >>
The young man’s last act was to push the 5-year-old out of the river and toward his father.More >>
