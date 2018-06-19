Second victim identified in Woolmarket Pharmacy murder-suicide

Two people are dead at Woolmarket Pharmacy on Shriner's Blvd, and Biloxi Police are on the scene. (Photo source: WLOX)

Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove confirms Sarah Chance was the second person found dead inside Woolmarket Pharmacy Tuesday morning.

Hargrove identified Daniel Day as the other victim of the shooting, which police called a murder-suicide. Day was the owner of Woolmarket Pharmacy.

Police said they believe the pair knew each other.

Biloxi Police were called to the pharmacy on Shriner's Blvd. around 11:22am after shots were overheard.

Donna Morrow, a pharmacy technician, said she was on the phone with Daniel Day when she heard shots fired. Day was also the owner of TD Pharmacy, where Morrow is employed.

"I was on the phone to discuss some business with Dan when I heard everything going down," she described. "I heard gunshots, I heard some conversation...brief, unintelligible conversations. I heard the gunshots and was fearful for the techs that work there, and Dan, of course."

Morrow said she immediately called for help after losing contact with Day. "Dan dropped the phone and did not pick up, and I immediately called 911."

According to Morrow, the Woolmarket Pharmacy allowed for concealed carry of firearms. "Several of us tech have concealed carry permits, as did Dan, because pharmacies are notorious for getting robbed. Luckily, the robberies that have occurred have happened off hours."

After learning that two people died, she described feelings of shock. "I'm speechless. I'm heartbroken. I'm angry that maybe something I could have done could have stopped this circumstance," she said.

The investigation is still underway.

