Trash behind Hancock County school is no cause for concern

Desks, chairs, and AC units are among the main items seen behind the school (Source: WLOX)

In the few short weeks since school has let out, some people have been walking around Hancock County Middle School and noticing some trash buildup in the lot just behind the school.

The Hancock County School Board says there is no cause for concern. Residents and parents with kids at the school might have thought this was the site where illegal dumping has been happening, but that isn't the case.

County and school district officials say the discarded and broken air conditioning units, desks, and other items are a sign of regular end of the year maintenance.

They say some of the units are 20 years old and it's time they need to be replaced. The same goes for the desks. They're worn out and new ones will be making their way in before the start of the new school year.

The units will sit in a lot behind the school until they get picked up and disposed of later this summer.

Another sight that parents pointed out was a set of bleachers just a few steps away from the garbage pile. The school district says these are portable bleachers that cost about $10,000 and they're supposed to be outside. They serve as additional seating for sporting events and are in good shape.

