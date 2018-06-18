Jackson County set to open bids for hotel debris removal

Monday, county supervisors gave final approval to spend up to $20,000 to remove the remnants of the burned out hotel on Tucker Road. (Photo source: WLOX)

Work to clear the debris from the old Howard Johnson's property in Jackson County could begin soon. Monday, county supervisors gave final approval to spend up to $20,000 to remove the remnants of the burned out hotel on Tucker Road.

Supervisor Randy Bosarge said the county could open bids for the job later this week with a contractor named by the July 2 supervisors' meeting. Bosarge said the site just off Interstate 10 has a lot of potential.

"That's such a valuable piece of property; I think once it's cleaned up that someone will come in an make an offer wanting to buy it and build a project there," Bosarge said.

It's been a long process to first demolish and now clear the ruble. State law limited how much the county could spend to get rid of the eyesore, so supervisors had to spread out the work over two budget years.

"We will get our money back, so it's not a bad investment for us to move an investment along by cleaning the property. Just like the Swingster building, once we demo'd it, we found someone interested in developing."

The county recently accepted a $1.1 million bid from a Pennsylvania developer for the Highway 90 site of the former Swingster facility.

Ultimately, the owner of hotel property will foot the bill because the demolition costs will be added to the property taxes.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.