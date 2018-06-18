Jackson County set to open bids for hotel debris removal

Victor Kirksey, the man accused of shooting a Hattiesburg police officer Monday morning, is now in custody after an hours-long search.More >>
Victor Kirksey, the man accused of shooting a Hattiesburg police officer Monday morning, is now in custody after an hours-long search.More >>
The Bulldogs & Tar Heels will play at 10:00am.More >>
The Bulldogs & Tar Heels will play at 10:00am.More >>
Just like all our cities and communities on the Coast, Pass Christian is still trying to move forward thirteen years after the destruction from Hurricane Katrina.More >>
Just like all our cities and communities on the Coast, Pass Christian is still trying to move forward thirteen years after the destruction from Hurricane Katrina.More >>
One couple from the Mississippi Gulf Coast stole the show at last week's Maroon 5 concert at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans - at least for a few minutes.More >>
One couple from the Mississippi Gulf Coast stole the show at last week's Maroon 5 concert at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans - at least for a few minutes.More >>
Video of the encounter, in which an ER doctor laughs at and belittles a 20-year-old patient, has been viewed more than 4 million times on Facebook.More >>
Video of the encounter, in which an ER doctor laughs at and belittles a 20-year-old patient, has been viewed more than 4 million times on Facebook.More >>
He was considered a genre-bending artist, who cited a variety of influences that ranged from Tupac Shakur to Coldplay.More >>
He was considered a genre-bending artist, who cited a variety of influences that ranged from Tupac Shakur to Coldplay.More >>
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.More >>
A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.More >>
For those unfamiliar with the phrase, a glow-up is when someone has grown into their looks. It’s usually an expression of a person’s growing confidence. In this case, it was a demonstration of cyberbullying.More >>
For those unfamiliar with the phrase, a glow-up is when someone has grown into their looks. It’s usually an expression of a person’s growing confidence. In this case, it was a demonstration of cyberbullying.More >>
In a statement Monday, Bishop David Graves of the Alabama-West Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church said it's deeply troubling "that innocent immigrant children are being separated from their parents."More >>
In a statement Monday, Bishop David Graves of the Alabama-West Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church said it's deeply troubling "that innocent immigrant children are being separated from their parents."More >>
An insurance company claims the parents were negligent for not monitoring their children.More >>
An insurance company claims the parents were negligent for not monitoring their children.More >>
A driver was pulled over in Indiana after she would not move back to the right lane.More >>
A driver was pulled over in Indiana after she would not move back to the right lane.More >>
Kenneth Jones, 38, targeted his own cousin, Denita “Marcie” Satchwell, in a plot to take her painkillers, according to court documents filed in Kenton County.More >>
Kenneth Jones, 38, targeted his own cousin, Denita “Marcie” Satchwell, in a plot to take her painkillers, according to court documents filed in Kenton County.More >>
An update to a story we first told you about last night. Its confirmed. A Robertsdale woman is suffering from a case of Vibrio. The woman said she went to the beach near Fairhope Pier with an open wound. Some people are now taking notice.More >>
An update to a story we first told you about last night. Its confirmed. A Robertsdale woman is suffering from a case of Vibrio. The woman said she went to the beach near Fairhope Pier with an open wound. Some people are now taking notice.More >>