VIDEO: Maroon 5 helps Biloxi man with unforgettable marriage proposal

One couple from the Mississippi Gulf Coast stole the show at last week's Maroon 5 concert at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans - at least for a few minutes.

Just before singing "She Will Be Loved" during the Thursday night show's encore, frontman Adam Levine asked if there was anyone in the audience ready to propose. He said if you've been thinking about doing it, now is the moment.

That's when Dennis Foley of Biloxi rushed to the stage. He almost didn't make it, thanks to the arena's security guards. But Levine called out for him to come up on stage, along with his girlfriend, Jessica Gregory of Ocean Springs.

Foley dropped to one knee, popped the question, and the entire arena erupted in cheers. Even Levine appeared choked up at the genuine emotion of the moment.

Gregory wrote about the night on Facebook saying her fiancee is a "spur of the moment crazy" kind of guy, but even she was in "utter shock" by how it all unfolded. She's a huge Adam Levine fan, and it was her daughter's very first concert!

