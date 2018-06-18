Biloxi blueberry farm gearing up for busy season

Blueberry season is in full swing.

Paradise Farm in Biloxi is already seeing a lot of business as people look to get their hands on buckets of the sweet fruit. It's just the third week of the season and the owners of the U-pick farm say things are already looking good for their second year.

Owner Scott Crowell said last year's heavy rain caused a lot of problems for blueberry farmers in Mississippi. He said many of their blueberries were knocked to the ground and never ripened.

This year, Crowell believes in an outstanding outlook for the upcoming season. "The weather has been very cooperative this year," he said. "We've had a lot of warm summers, a lot of warm days, and that has really helped the blueberries come on very strong."

The farm is open for picking Friday through Sunday. Owners say they plan to open more days during the week next year as the trees mature.

