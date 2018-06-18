Former 3 Doors Down bassist Todd Harrell to remain in jail, faci - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Former 3 Doors Down bassist Todd Harrell to remain in jail, facing new charges

Todd Harrell will remain in jail following Friday's arrest at his home in St. Martin. (Photo source: WLOX) Todd Harrell will remain in jail following Friday's arrest at his home in St. Martin. (Photo source: WLOX)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Todd Harrell will remain in jail following Friday's arrest at his home in St. Martin. He's also facing two additional charges for possession of firearms. 

The former bassist for the rock band 3 Doors Down had his initial hearing Monday in Jackson County. Three days ago, authorities responded to Harrell's home after an alarm went off. When they arrived, Harrell's wife told deputies they had got into an argument that turned physical. While deputies were talking to the couple, they noticed guns and drugs in the home. The sheriff's department got a search warrant and Harrell was taken into custody.

Harrell will most likely be headed back to Tennessee soon. Right now, he's being held for violating his probation from that state. Harrell was convicted in Tennessee in 2015 after a man died in a 2013 crash caused by Harrell, who was found to have alprazolam and oxycodone in his system at the time of the accident.

While out on bond for those charges in 2014, Harrell got another DUI, this time in D'Iberville, after officers said they found him slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle. That's when his bandmates in 3 Doors Down decided to cut ties, kicking him out of the band.

Harrell was sentenced to two years in prison for vehicular manslaughter and the drug charges related to that incident. With time off for good behavior, he served around one year behind bars and was ordered to six years of probation.

Harrell is currently being held at Jackson County Adult Detention Center 

