Pascagoula's annual 'Paddle Battle' is this weekend

Kayakers, canoeists and anyone who can paddle on the water is invited to take up the challenge at Paddle Battle.

Mark your calendars for June 23 for City of Pascagoula's second annual Paddle Battle on the river.

"Begins up in Escatawpa at the Little River Marina. That's the put in point. If you want to, you can go the full 12.5 miles and come right back here to beautiful Lighthouse Park," said Lauri Ellen Smith with the City of Pascagoula.

If you're not up for the full run, there will be two pull outs, areas where participants can pull over and exit the race. "We're hoping that we have at least as many as last year, which was right around 75. I think we're well on our way but we're happy to exceed that number," Lauri Ellen added.

It's not just a local event. Paddlers from multiple states have registered. She mentioned, "They are coming from I'm told as far away as New Orleans, Mobile. Registration is open to anyone who wants to come out and join us on the gorgeous Pascagoula River."

No experience required. But if you do have a little, there's some incentive to finish first.

Lauri Ellen said, "Runs like this tend to attract the more experienced paddlers. For that reason, we have awards that we're giving to I think about 17 different classes of paddlers. Anybody who can self power a water vessel is welcome to join us."

Pre-registration is required for the Paddle Battle. That ends Thursday at 5 p.m. You can register at the kickoff party Friday night at Brady's.

The Paddle Battle kicks off at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Click here to register.

