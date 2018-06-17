Despite loss, Shuckers finish with Southern League's Best First Half Record

The Biloxi Shuckers (41-29) and Mississippi Braves (29-41) combined to score three unearned runs in the first half finale at MGM Park on Sunday afternoon. The M-Braves came away with the 2-1 victory.

RHP Trey Supak (L, 0-4) struck out eight M-Braves, marking his highest total of the season with Biloxi. Mississippi's runs both came in the second inning. Tyler Marlette reached on an error by Supak followed by a single from Travis Demeritte. With the runners at second and third and two down, Luis Marte provided the eventual winning hit, a single to plate both runners. Supak struck out the side in both the fourth and sixth innings, capping his second quality start with the Shuckers.

The Shuckers were stymied by RHP Andres Santiago (W, 4-2) who dealt six scoreless frames to go along with eight K's of his own. Santiago twice stranded the bases loaded to keep Biloxi off the board. He struck out Clint Coulter in both the fourth and sixth with two outs to halt the threats.

Biloxi grabbed a run back in the bottom of the eighth on a single from Trent Grisham to score Gabriel Noreiga. Grisham ends the first half with an active 14-game on-base streak. LHP Corbin Clouse (S, 2) had to work out of trouble to seal the game in the ninth. A pair of two-out knocks brought Keston Hiura to the dish with the winning run at first. Clouse struck out Hiura on a curveball to bring the first half to a close.

A three-day break for the Shuckers brings the Southern League All-Star Game into the picture. Nine Shuckers All-Stars will head to Regions Field for the game between the North and South All-Stars on Tuesday night after their tenth All-Star, Nick Ramirez, was promoted on Sunday to Colorado Springs. Following the break, the Shuckers begin a six-game series in Chattanooga on Wednesday, with first pitch of the first game at 6:15 PM CT.