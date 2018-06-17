Animal rescuers keeping an eye on injured heron spotted on Bilox - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Animal rescuers keeping an eye on injured heron spotted on Biloxi Beach

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Connect
The Great Blue Heron was spotted on Biloxi Beach across from Edgewater Mall before the sun went down. (Photo source: WLOX) The Great Blue Heron was spotted on Biloxi Beach across from Edgewater Mall before the sun went down. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

An injured Great Blue Heron was spotted on the beach Sunday evening, and animal experts are keeping a close eye on his condition.

 Resident Valerie Kattz describes what she saw.

“Well, it looks like he has a hook in him. So, I would not be qualified to remove that, but he also has wire around his leg, and so we were thinking if we could at least get that wire untangled if he had a little freedom to move his legs and at least get away," she said.

Resident Linda Mayo told us the bird appeared to be tangled in wire from what looked to be fishing line. The heron was spotted on Biloxi Beach across from Edgewater Mall before the sun went down.

“Right now, if he doesn't get help, he isn't going to survive right where he's at. And he's not moving because he feels secure right there, but he's going to starve,” Mayo said.

Another resident pleaded for the crane’s wellbeing.

“He needs help! He needs help!” Tonya White exclaimed.

WLOX reached out to Wild at Heart as well as Wildlife Care and Rescue to get the animal help along with the residents who spotted the injured bird.

“I am concerned that he will get away, and still have that hook in him, and get infected or if his legs stay tangled up that he could drown, and that's my biggest concern right now,” said Kattz.

The folks at Wild at Heart posted an update to Facebook saying, "This guy was entangled. Although he is still entangled, he managed to get his wing free and now he’s flying enough where no one will be able to capture him just yet."

Remember, if you see an animal in distress, do not approach it. Instead, call a wildlife rehabilitation facility that can offer expert assistance.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • breaking

    Man accused of shooting Hattiesburg police officer now in custody

    Man accused of shooting Hattiesburg police officer now in custody

    Monday, June 18 2018 7:03 PM EDT2018-06-18 23:03:40 GMT
    Victor Kirksey (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)Victor Kirksey (Photo source: Hattiesburg Police Department)

    Victor Kirksey, the man accused of shooting a Hattiesburg police officer Monday morning, is now in custody after an hours-long search.

    More >>

    Victor Kirksey, the man accused of shooting a Hattiesburg police officer Monday morning, is now in custody after an hours-long search.

    More >>

  • VIDEO: Maroon 5 helps Biloxi man with unforgettable marriage proposal

    VIDEO: Maroon 5 helps Biloxi man with unforgettable marriage proposal

    Monday, June 18 2018 7:03 PM EDT2018-06-18 23:03:00 GMT
    Dennis Foley dropped to one knee, popped the question, and the entire arena erupted in cheers. (Photo source: YouTube)Dennis Foley dropped to one knee, popped the question, and the entire arena erupted in cheers. (Photo source: YouTube)

    One couple from the Mississippi Gulf Coast stole the show at last week's Maroon 5 concert at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans - at least for a few minutes. 

    More >>

    One couple from the Mississippi Gulf Coast stole the show at last week's Maroon 5 concert at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans - at least for a few minutes. 

    More >>

  • Jackson County set to open bids for hotel debris removal

    Jackson County set to open bids for hotel debris removal

    Monday, June 18 2018 6:02 PM EDT2018-06-18 22:02:27 GMT
    Monday, county supervisors gave final approval to spend up to $20,000 to remove the remnants of the burned out hotel on Tucker Road.  (Photo source: WLOX)Monday, county supervisors gave final approval to spend up to $20,000 to remove the remnants of the burned out hotel on Tucker Road.  (Photo source: WLOX)
    Monday, county supervisors gave final approval to spend up to $20,000 to remove the remnants of the burned out hotel on Tucker Road.  (Photo source: WLOX)Monday, county supervisors gave final approval to spend up to $20,000 to remove the remnants of the burned out hotel on Tucker Road.  (Photo source: WLOX)

    Work to clear the debris from the old Howard Johnson's property in Jackson County could begin soon. Monday, county supervisors gave final approval to spend up to $20,000 to remove the remnants of the burned out hotel on Tucker Road. 

    More >>

    Work to clear the debris from the old Howard Johnson's property in Jackson County could begin soon. Monday, county supervisors gave final approval to spend up to $20,000 to remove the remnants of the burned out hotel on Tucker Road. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly