Vendor slots available for Moss Point's inaugural Rejuvenation Festival

Mark your calendars! The first-ever Rejuvenation Festival is happening on the last day of June in Moss Point.

Dozens of vendors are expected at the festival. Mayor Mario King said you can expect music, lots of food, including seafood and barbecue, as well as children's activities and so much more.

There's even something called a Mayor's Trash Pot Cook-off. King has called out other mayors along the coast, asking them to come out and take up the challenge to create the best "trash pot gumbo" in the South Mississippi. But it's not just for the mayors.

"I've invited all the mayors across the coast to come in and be a part of the Trash Pot Cook-off," said Mayor King. "Some of them didn't even know what trash was, so I told them it's something like gumbo but a lot better. We're really looking forward to the mayors that are going to participate in the Trash Pot Cook-off, but also those individuals around that's ready for the Trash Pot Cook-off. We're inviting everybody to participate in that. It's $35 per entry and then you can sell your 'trash.'"

Moss Point is planning a huge festival for June 30. Vendor slots are still available. Details tonight on @WLOX pic.twitter.com/lYGqHWqjRV — Taren Reed (@TarenWLOX) June 17, 2018

The event kicks off with a pastor's breakfast, following by the princess breakfast featuring 2017 Miss USA Kara McCullough, and then the main event.

Mayor King said there are still vendor slots available if you're interested in participating. The event is June 30 and is free to get in. You will need some cash for food, shopping, and other vendor activities. Tickets will also need to be purchased ahead of time for the princess breakfast.

