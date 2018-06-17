Father's Day draws families to the water for fishing fun

Sunday is a day to celebrate Dad and many families are taking to the water to enjoy some South Mississippi sunshine.

The Cunningham family from Jackson County spent Father's Day out on the river in Pascagoula. The four of them, and three furry family members, ventured out to Lighthouse Park to throw a rod and reel over the pier.

The weather held off for them too, and without too much sun, it was the perfect day.

Elishea is a senior at Ole Miss and drove home to be with her dad on this special day.

"We drove home from school and we're just fishing and enjoying family and enjoying the weather," she said. "He just goes through so much throughout the year to provide for us and give us a nice life to live. So we just have to be thankful and show our appreciation."

Elishea said she's been fishing with her dad ever since she could pick up a rod.

