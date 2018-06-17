Gulfport airport evacuated after small fire

A small fire in the baggage area at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport is out and passengers are being allowed back in the building following an evacuation. (File photo)

A fire in the baggage area at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport caused officials to evacuate the airport just before 8 a.m. Sunday. That evacuation was lifted within 20 minutes and travelers are now back inside the building.

Airport officials tell us the fire began in an unit that powers the TSA's Reveal machine. That's a piece of equipment that scans baggage. The machine started smoking but the fire was put out with a fire extinguisher before firefighters arrived. Gulfport's Combat Readiness Training Center responded to the fire.

Travelers are being allowed in the baggage claim area, where they are getting their tickets scanned and preparing to board their flights once again. Airport officials tell us no one was injured and no bags belonging to passengers were damaged.

The airport passengers are back in the terminal after being evacuated from a small fire moments ago. pic.twitter.com/ysnDiI1SxU — Ray Price (@RayPriceWLOX) June 17, 2018

Official say the fire started in a TSA machine that scans baggage. pic.twitter.com/2n1GNThb7e — Ray Price (@RayPriceWLOX) June 17, 2018

