Conservation group teaches kids about fishing responsibly

Simpson Pier in Long Beach was full of kids Saturday morning. The young anglers woke up bright and early for a fishing rodeo.

What sets this event apart from other fishing rodeos is that no fish are weighed for prizes. It's organized by the Casting for Conservation group.

The children each received a free rod and reel that got to keep. But all the fish they caught were released back into the water. Parents say this a great way to teach kids to respect marine life.

"They learn how to fish the right way. Come out here, catch and release like you said and learn how to take care of the environment while they're doing it. It's very fun," Brad Corley said.

The next CCA kids fishing tournament will be August 4th on Biloxi's Back Bay. That's the same weekend as the Carl Legget Fishing Tournament.

Some shots from Simpson Pier this morning. Casting for Conservation's kids fishing rodeo. Some good catch and release action going on. pic.twitter.com/tk1YjAuYPe — Ray Price (@RayPriceWLOX) June 16, 2018

