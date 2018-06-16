Fundraiser helps injured Bay St. Louis firefighter

The Mississippi Blue Knights spent months planning this fundraiser for Michael Guitreau, who was hit while riding his motorcycle to work in April. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Bay St. Louis community showed its support for an injured firefighter at a benefit Saturday.

The Mississippi Blue Knights Motorcycle Club spent months planning this fundraiser for Michael Guitreau, who was hit while riding his motorcycle to work in April. People donated money for food, shirts, and a silent auction.

Guitreau is doing better, but his road to recovery is far from over.

"He's still got a lot of stuff that he has to go through. He can't put a lot of pressure on, I believe it's his left leg, but he's working on it. It's gonna be a long road to get back," Robert O'Neal said.

Friends have also set up a Facebook page to keep the community up-to-date on fundraisers and Guitreau’s progress.

All of the money raised Saturday will go directly to Guitreau's recovery and whatever else he and his family may need.

Some kind folks have a benefit fundraiser for BSL firefighter Micheal Guitreau happening over at Dan B's in The Bay. pic.twitter.com/a3aEvbw88E — Ray Price (@RayPriceWLOX) June 16, 2018

