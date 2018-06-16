Fisher Camp teaches kids how to saddle up

Most campers agreed their favorite part of Saturday's showcase was just getting to ride their horses. (Photo source: WLOX)

Another exciting week of Cowboy Camp wrapped up Saturday at Fisher Camp in Pass Christian. Nearly 50 girls and boys saddled up to show off what they’ve learned this past week.

The kids mastered horsemanship skills, cattle roping, learned how to tie knots and even how to groom the animals. Parents even got to try their hands at some of the skills. But most campers agreed their favorite part of Saturday's showcase was just getting to ride their horses.

