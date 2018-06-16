Police: Man found in cemetery with 5 girls, 2 unconscious

Jordan McClain, 20, is accused of picking up five underage girls from a foster care home in Mobile and giving them pills and marijuana. (Source: Ocean Springs Police Dept)

A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.

The girls were all between the ages of 11 and 16, say authorities. Jordan McClain of Ocean Springs reportedly drove to a group home for foster kids in Mobile Sunday after meeting a 16-year-old on Facebook.

Authorities said the 16-year-old asked McClain to pick her up. When he arrived, the other four girls decided to go with them. While driving from Mobile to Ocean Springs Front Beach, police said McClain gave all of the minors Xanex and marijuana.

A resident noticed the group at the beach and called cops to report that they appeared to be intoxicated. An officer located McClain and the five juveniles shortly after in a cemetery near Iberville Drive. The officer said when he arrived, two of the girls were unconscious in the graveyard. An ambulance was called and the two girls were taken to a hospital, where they were treated and released.

McClain was arrested and initially charged with multiple charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. However, after further investigation and reviewing all of the paperwork, authorities said police and the district attorney's office decided to upgrade the charges. He is now facing three counts of felony child abuse causing serious bodily harm.

An $8,400 bond was set for each charge for a total bond amount of $25,200. McClain is being held at Jackson County Adult Detention Center.

Authorities said all five girls were returned into the custody of foster care.

