PAGE 13: Coast's rich maritime history coming to Pascagoula

A 20-year-old man is facing felony charges after police say he drove to Alabama and picked up five underage girls in foster care.More >>
The sweltering sun didn't stop more than a dozen people from volunteering their time Saturday morning to pick up trash at Point Cadet Plaza in Biloxi.More >>
The woman killed in a crash on Highway 49 in Stone County Friday afternoon has been identified.More >>
Money is being raised and artifacts are being collected as the Mississippi Maritime Museum prepares to open inside the old Pascagoula High School.More >>
The Jackson County community of Latimer is grieving after an infant was found dead Thursday in a vehicle. Authorities say the baby was less than a year old.More >>
A 7-meter-long (23-foot-long) python has swallowed a woman in central Indonesia.More >>
Police believe road rage led a 23-year-old man to shoot four people outside a suburban Denver dental office, killing a boy.More >>
Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."More >>
A third person has been arrested and charged in the death of a missing northern Kentucky woman undergoing chemotherapy, Kenton County Commonwealth's Attorney says.More >>
An invasive species of plant that can be incredibly dangerous to humans has been spotted in Virginia.More >>
