"They gonna kill somebody else if you don't": Murder victim's uncle tells people to speak up

The woman killed in a crash on Highway 49 in Stone County Friday afternoon has been identified.More >>
The woman killed in a crash on Highway 49 in Stone County Friday afternoon has been identified.More >>
Money is being raised and artifacts are being collected as the Mississippi Maritime Museum prepares to open inside the old Pascagoula High School.More >>
Money is being raised and artifacts are being collected as the Mississippi Maritime Museum prepares to open inside the old Pascagoula High School.More >>
The Jackson County community of Latimer is grieving after an infant was found dead Thursday in a vehicle. Authorities say the baby was less than a year old.More >>
The Jackson County community of Latimer is grieving after an infant was found dead Thursday in a vehicle. Authorities say the baby was less than a year old.More >>
Todd Harrell, the original bass player for 3 Doors Down, is back in jail after being arrested Friday at his St. Martin home for drugs, weapons, and domestic violence.More >>
Todd Harrell, the original bass player for 3 Doors Down, is back in jail after being arrested Friday at his St. Martin home for drugs, weapons, and domestic violence.More >>
It was a solemn night in Bay St. Louis Friday as friends and family of D'Ante Washington came together to remember him at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.More >>
It was a solemn night in Bay St. Louis Friday as friends and family of D'Ante Washington came together to remember him at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.More >>
A 7-meter-long (23-foot-long) python has swallowed a woman in central Indonesia.More >>
A 7-meter-long (23-foot-long) python has swallowed a woman in central Indonesia.More >>
Police believe road rage led a 23-year-old man to shoot four people outside a suburban Denver dental office, killing a boy.More >>
Police believe road rage led a 23-year-old man to shoot four people outside a suburban Denver dental office, killing a boy.More >>
An invasive species of plant that can be incredibly dangerous to humans has been spotted in Virginia.More >>
An invasive species of plant that can be incredibly dangerous to humans has been spotted in Virginia.More >>
Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."More >>
Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."More >>
The Gersternslagers have been vacationing at Carolina Beach for more than 30 years. They love it, and year after year, they know exactly what they’re getting. Except for this year when they got a shock, literally.More >>
The Gersternslagers have been vacationing at Carolina Beach for more than 30 years. They love it, and year after year, they know exactly what they’re getting. Except for this year when they got a shock, literally.More >>