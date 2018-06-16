Saints Hall of Fame Weekend returns to the Coast

Behind a complete game performance by Zack Brown, giving up only one hit and throwing eight strikeouts in the process, the Biloxi Shuckers (40-28) blanked Mississippi 5-0 to clinch the South Division First Half Championship and an automatic berth into the 2018 Southern League Playoffs.More >>
Normally, area football fans have to drive to New Orleans to see their favorite Saints players. But, for one day only, the Black and Gold brought the fanfare to the Coast. The third-annual Saints Hall of Fame Weekend spanned a full day of celebration in South Mississippi.More >>
