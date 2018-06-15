CHAMPIONS! Brown's one-hit complete performance leads Shuckers t - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

CHAMPIONS! Brown's one-hit complete performance leads Shuckers to division title

Shuckers players Wendell Rijo and Cody Ponce celebrate their 2018 South Division First Half Championship (WLOX Sports) Shuckers players Wendell Rijo and Cody Ponce celebrate their 2018 South Division First Half Championship (WLOX Sports)
BILOXI, MS (Biloxi Shuckers) -

RHP Zack Brown (W, 6-0) took a no-hit bid through 26 outs on Friday night at MGM Park as the Biloxi Shuckers (40-28) locked up a first half South Division championship with a 5-0 win over the Mississippi Braves (28-40). Brown sealed the complete game, shutout in the clinching win, assuring the Shuckers a playoff berth come September.

The Shuckers' right-hander had his A+ material all night long. His shutout took 109 pitches as he struck out eight, the first shutout of his professional career. Brown was handed an early 2-0 lead in the first which allowed him to be aggressive on hitters. While he worked perfectly through seven innings, Nick Ramirez blasted a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to provide the 5-0 final. RHP Bryse Wilson (L, 1-4) took the loss after allowing the early runs.

The Brewers #23 prospect carried his perfect game into the eighth inning. The first batter of the inning, Tyler Marlette skied a fly ball to deep right-centerfield. Corey Ray and Trent Grisham converged, and the ensuing contact between the two caused the ball to pop out of Grisham's glove, marking an error as the first baserunner of the game for the Braves.

With two outs in the ninth and the game all but sealed, Brown had the M-Braves down to their final strike. Daniel Lockhart jammed a pitch to shallow centerfield. Ray laid out in hopes of sealing the game but fell just short, breaking up the no-hitter. Brown finished off his night by getting Connor Lien to ground out to shortstop, crowning the Shuckers division champions.

