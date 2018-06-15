Ocean Springs Police Department looking to hire new officers

The Ocean Springs Police Department is looking to hire reliable officers to join their team. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Ocean Springs Police Department is looking to hire reliable officers to join their team. Anyone at least 21 years or older is encouraged to apply.

The application process includes a city application, which needs to be submitted to the Human Resources Department in downtown Ocean Springs. Once the application process closes, applicants will be notified via email which will include the times and locations for the required civil service testing.

Candidates interested in a police officer position must take a physical agility and written test. Candidates interested in a corrections officer position must take a written test, and candidates interested in a dispatcher position have to take a written test.

The dates for those tests are below.

Police Officer Physical Agility and Written Test: July 21 or October 20 (Saturdays)

Corrections Officer Written Test: July 12 or October 11 (Thursdays)

Dispatcher Written Test: July 26 or October 25 (Thursdays)

Full-time positions annual salary is between $27,000 to $33,000 depending on experience.

For more information contact the Ocean Springs Police Department 228-875-2211 or City of Ocean Springs Human Resources 228-872-3338.

