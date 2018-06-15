Ocean Springs Police Department looking to hire new officers - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Ocean Springs Police Department looking to hire new officers

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Connect
The Ocean Springs Police Department is looking to hire reliable officers to join their team. (Photo source: WLOX) The Ocean Springs Police Department is looking to hire reliable officers to join their team. (Photo source: WLOX)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

The Ocean Springs Police Department is looking to hire reliable officers to join their team. Anyone at least 21 years or older is encouraged to apply.

The application process includes a city application, which needs to be submitted to the Human Resources Department in downtown Ocean Springs. Once the application process closes, applicants will be notified via email which will include the times and locations for the required civil service testing.

Candidates interested in a police officer position must take a physical agility and written test. Candidates interested in a corrections officer position must take a written test, and candidates interested in a dispatcher position have to take a written test.

The dates for those tests are below.

  • Police Officer Physical Agility and Written Test: July 21 or October 20 (Saturdays)
  • Corrections Officer Written Test: July 12 or October 11 (Thursdays)
  • Dispatcher Written Test: July 26 or October 25 (Thursdays)

Full-time positions annual salary is between $27,000 to $33,000 depending on experience.

Once the application process closes, applicants will be notified via email which will include the times and locations for the required civil service testing.

For more information contact the Ocean Springs Police Department 228-875-2211 or City of Ocean Springs Human Resources 228-872-3338.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • CHAMPIONS! Brown's one-hit complete performance leads Shuckers to division title

    CHAMPIONS! Brown's one-hit complete performance leads Shuckers to division title

    Saturday, June 16 2018 12:29 AM EDT2018-06-16 04:29:45 GMT
    Shuckers players Wendell Rijo and Cody Ponce celebrate their 2018 South Division First Half Championship (WLOX Sports)Shuckers players Wendell Rijo and Cody Ponce celebrate their 2018 South Division First Half Championship (WLOX Sports)

    Behind a complete game performance by Zack Brown, giving up only one hit and throwing eight strikeouts in the process, the Biloxi Shuckers (40-28) blanked Mississippi 5-0 to clinch the South Division First Half Championship and an automatic berth into the 2018 Southern League Playoffs.

    More >>

    Behind a complete game performance by Zack Brown, giving up only one hit and throwing eight strikeouts in the process, the Biloxi Shuckers (40-28) blanked Mississippi 5-0 to clinch the South Division First Half Championship and an automatic berth into the 2018 Southern League Playoffs.

    More >>

  • Ocean Springs Police Department looking to hire new officers

    Ocean Springs Police Department looking to hire new officers

    Friday, June 15 2018 11:02 PM EDT2018-06-16 03:02:39 GMT
    The Ocean Springs Police Department is looking to hire reliable officers to join their team. (Photo source: WLOX)The Ocean Springs Police Department is looking to hire reliable officers to join their team. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The Ocean Springs Police Department is looking to hire reliable officers to join their team. Anyone at least 21 years or older is encouraged to apply. 

    More >>

    The Ocean Springs Police Department is looking to hire reliable officers to join their team. Anyone at least 21 years or older is encouraged to apply. 

    More >>

  • Infant boy found dead in Jackson County; neighbors describe horrifying scene

    Infant boy found dead in Jackson County; neighbors describe horrifying scene

    Friday, June 15 2018 10:52 PM EDT2018-06-16 02:52:48 GMT
    An infant boy was found dead, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. An investigation into the cause of the infant’s death is underway. (Photo source: WLOX)An infant boy was found dead, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. An investigation into the cause of the infant’s death is underway. (Photo source: WLOX)

    An infant boy was found dead, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. An investigation into the cause of the infant’s death is underway. 

    More >>

    An infant boy was found dead, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. An investigation into the cause of the infant’s death is underway. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly