Questions still linger in Waveland Cold Case

Behind a complete game performance by Zack Brown, giving up only one hit and throwing eight strikeouts in the process, the Biloxi Shuckers (40-28) blanked Mississippi 5-0 to clinch the South Division First Half Championship and an automatic berth into the 2018 Southern League Playoffs.More >>
The Ocean Springs Police Department is looking to hire reliable officers to join their team. Anyone at least 21 years or older is encouraged to apply.More >>
An infant boy was found dead, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. An investigation into the cause of the infant’s death is underway.More >>
There are still more questions than answers in the three-year investigation into the hit-and-run death of Shelby Luciano. The 23-year-old was struck and killed by a vehicle on Waveland Avenue in the early morning hours of June 18, 2015.More >>
A backup on Highway 49 Southbound in Stone County. Mississippi Highway Patrol says one person is dead from a two-vehicle crash near Red Creek Market. One lane is blocked.More >>
Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."More >>
More than five weeks after eruptions started on the Big Island, there's no signs that the lava is stopping.More >>
DeDe Phillips, a 46-year-old Georgia grandmother, told a local newspaper her thinking was: "Not today."More >>
The Gersternslagers have been vacationing at Carolina Beach for more than 30 years. They love it, and year after year, they know exactly what they’re getting. Except for this year when they got a shock, literally.More >>
An invasive species of plant that can be incredibly dangerous to humans has been spotted in Virginia.More >>
