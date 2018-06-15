Questions still linger in Waveland Cold Case

Chief Allen said while he’s received lots of tips on the case, none of them have led to answers. (Photo source: Facebook)

There are still more questions than answers in the three-year investigation into the hit-and-run death of Shelby Luciano. The 23-year-old was struck and killed by a vehicle on Waveland Avenue in the early morning hours of June 18, 2015.

“It's hard for me to be here,” said Rose Foss as she wiped away tears before addressing the media, family and friends.

Foss hasn't been to the scene of her daughter's death in nearly two years. But, despite the emotional trauma, she came Friday along with Waveland Police Chief David Allen and others to keep her daughter’s unsolved death in the limelight.

"A lot of times, it's unbearable, but I want to keep the perspective in focus,” Foss said.

It's been nearly three years since Luciano was killed, with no new leads on who else was involved or why.

"I beg you. I'm begging you to come forward and allow this tragedy to be behind us,” she said. “I have nothing but forgiveness in my heart. I'm totally ready to forgive. I just need that opportunity."

Chief Allen said while he’s received lots of tips on the case, none of them have led to answers.

“Leads trickle in from time to time,” Allen said. “We've run every one of those down, but at this point, we still don't have anything substantial enough to help close this out. Maybe somebody's talked to someone about what's happened and feeling guilty about it. Someone out there knows. Someone who's vehicle was damaged during this time."

But Friday, Foss was hopeful, especially when a turtle was seen nesting beside the memorial for her daughter.

"She spent a lot of time rescuing animals,” Foss said. “She loved everybody. She had a beautiful heart, an absolutely beautiful heart."

