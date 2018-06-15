Questions still linger in Waveland Cold Case - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Questions still linger in Waveland Cold Case

By Bill Snyder, Reporter
Connect
Chief Allen said while he’s received lots of tips on the case, none of them have led to answers. (Photo source: Facebook) Chief Allen said while he’s received lots of tips on the case, none of them have led to answers. (Photo source: Facebook)
WAVELAND, MS (WLOX) -

There are still more questions than answers in the three-year investigation into the hit-and-run death of Shelby Luciano. The 23-year-old was struck and killed by a vehicle on Waveland Avenue in the early morning hours of June 18, 2015.

“It's hard for me to be here,” said Rose Foss as she wiped away tears before addressing the media, family and friends.

Foss hasn't been to the scene of her daughter's death in nearly two years. But, despite the emotional trauma, she came Friday along with Waveland Police Chief David Allen and others to keep her daughter’s unsolved death in the limelight.

"A lot of times, it's unbearable, but I want to keep the perspective in focus,” Foss said.

It's been nearly three years since Luciano was killed, with no new leads on who else was involved or why.

"I beg you. I'm begging you to come forward and allow this tragedy to be behind us,” she said. “I have nothing but forgiveness in my heart. I'm totally ready to forgive. I just need that opportunity."

Chief Allen said while he’s received lots of tips on the case, none of them have led to answers.

“Leads trickle in from time to time,” Allen said. “We've run every one of those down, but at this point, we still don't have anything substantial enough to help close this out. Maybe somebody's talked to someone about what's happened and feeling guilty about it. Someone out there knows. Someone who's vehicle was damaged during this time."

But Friday, Foss was hopeful, especially when a turtle was seen nesting beside the memorial for her daughter.

"She spent a lot of time rescuing animals,” Foss said. “She loved everybody. She had a beautiful heart, an absolutely beautiful heart."

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • CHAMPIONS! Brown's one-hit complete performance leads Shuckers to division title

    CHAMPIONS! Brown's one-hit complete performance leads Shuckers to division title

    Saturday, June 16 2018 12:29 AM EDT2018-06-16 04:29:45 GMT
    Shuckers players Wendell Rijo and Cody Ponce celebrate their 2018 South Division First Half Championship (WLOX Sports)Shuckers players Wendell Rijo and Cody Ponce celebrate their 2018 South Division First Half Championship (WLOX Sports)

    Behind a complete game performance by Zack Brown, giving up only one hit and throwing eight strikeouts in the process, the Biloxi Shuckers (40-28) blanked Mississippi 5-0 to clinch the South Division First Half Championship and an automatic berth into the 2018 Southern League Playoffs.

    More >>

    Behind a complete game performance by Zack Brown, giving up only one hit and throwing eight strikeouts in the process, the Biloxi Shuckers (40-28) blanked Mississippi 5-0 to clinch the South Division First Half Championship and an automatic berth into the 2018 Southern League Playoffs.

    More >>

  • Ocean Springs Police Department looking to hire new officers

    Ocean Springs Police Department looking to hire new officers

    Friday, June 15 2018 11:02 PM EDT2018-06-16 03:02:39 GMT
    The Ocean Springs Police Department is looking to hire reliable officers to join their team. (Photo source: WLOX)The Ocean Springs Police Department is looking to hire reliable officers to join their team. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The Ocean Springs Police Department is looking to hire reliable officers to join their team. Anyone at least 21 years or older is encouraged to apply. 

    More >>

    The Ocean Springs Police Department is looking to hire reliable officers to join their team. Anyone at least 21 years or older is encouraged to apply. 

    More >>

  • Infant boy found dead in Jackson County; neighbors describe horrifying scene

    Infant boy found dead in Jackson County; neighbors describe horrifying scene

    Friday, June 15 2018 10:52 PM EDT2018-06-16 02:52:48 GMT
    An infant boy was found dead, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. An investigation into the cause of the infant’s death is underway. (Photo source: WLOX)An infant boy was found dead, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. An investigation into the cause of the infant’s death is underway. (Photo source: WLOX)

    An infant boy was found dead, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. An investigation into the cause of the infant’s death is underway. 

    More >>

    An infant boy was found dead, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. An investigation into the cause of the infant’s death is underway. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly