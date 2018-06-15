Stone County woman killed in accident on Hwy. 49

The woman killed in a crash on Highway 49 in Stone County Friday afternoon has been identified.

Chase Elkins with Mississippi Highway Patrol said Nancy J. Sexton of McHenry died after another vehicle ran into her car on the highway. It happened at 4:10 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 49 near Shop N Save Red Creek market.

Authorities said a man from Mount Olive, MS, was driving a Honda Accord in the left lane when he veered off the road toward the median. When he tried to get back on the highway, he overcorrected, hitting Sexton's Dodge Caliber and causing it to run off the right side of the road, where it crashed into a tree. The Honda also ran off the right side of the road, said Elkins, but it did not crash into a tree.

Sexton, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries received in the crash. No one in the Honda was injured.

