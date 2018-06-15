Fatal accident blocks traffic in Stone County - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Fatal accident blocks traffic in Stone County

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Mississippi Highway Patrol says one person is dead from a two-vehicle crash near Red Creek Market. (Photo source: Brian Lamar) Mississippi Highway Patrol says one person is dead from a two-vehicle crash near Red Creek Market. (Photo source: Brian Lamar)
STONE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A backup on Highway 49 Southbound in Stone County. Mississippi Highway Patrol says one person is dead from a two-vehicle crash near Red Creek Market. One lane is blocked.

Motorist traveling in the area should avoid the scene, if possible.

We will continue to update the story as new details become available.

