Fatal accident blocks traffic in Stone County

Mississippi Highway Patrol says one person is dead from a two-vehicle crash near Red Creek Market. (Photo source: Brian Lamar)

A backup on Highway 49 Southbound in Stone County. Mississippi Highway Patrol says one person is dead from a two-vehicle crash near Red Creek Market. One lane is blocked.

Motorist traveling in the area should avoid the scene, if possible.

