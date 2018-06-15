Former 'Three Doors Down' band member arrested in Jackson Co. on - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Former 'Three Doors Down' band member arrested in Jackson Co. on multiple charges

By Annie Johnson, Digital Producer
Sheriff Mike Ezell with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says Harrell was arrested Friday morning. (Photo source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Dept.) Sheriff Mike Ezell with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says Harrell was arrested Friday morning. (Photo source: Jackson Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

The original bass player for the band Three Doors Down, Todd Harrell, has been arrested and is in police custody on drug, firearms, and domestic violence charges.

Sheriff Mike Ezell with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department says Harrell was arrested Friday morning at his home in St. Martin. Deputies responded to the home after an alarm went off.

Sheriff Ezell says Harrell’s wife told deputies she and Harrell got into an argument that turned physical. Deputies say when they noticed guns and drugs, they called the narcotics unit, who then got a search warrant for the residence.

Harrell is charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, which is a felony. He is also charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor, and Domestic Violence/Simple Assault, also a misdemeanor.

Harrell is also wanted in Tennessee on a probation violation.

He is currently in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center with no bond, pending an initial court hearing.

After Harrell's second DUI arrest in D'iberville, 3 Doors Down announced Harrell had been suspended indefinitely from the band.

The South Mississippi Metro Enforcement team is continuing the investigation, and no further information is being released at this time.

