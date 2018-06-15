Former 3 Doors Down bass player behind bars after drugs, weapons found in his home

Todd Harrell, the original bass player for 3 Doors Down, is behind bars again after drugs and weapons were found in his South Mississippi home. (Source: Jackson Co. Sheriff)

One of the founding members of the multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning rock band 3 Doors Down is back in jail.

Todd Harrell, the original bass player for 3 Doors Down, was arrested Friday at his St. Martin home in Jackson County.

Authorities say they were responding to Harrell's home after an alarm went off. When they arrived, Harrell's wife told deputies they had got into an argument that turned physical. While deputies were talking to the couple, they noticed guns and drugs in the home. The sheriff's department got a search warrant and Harrell was taken into custody.

He is now facing one felony charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, as well as misdemeanor charges for possession of a controlled substance and domestic violence simple assault.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said Harrell is also being held on a probation violation out of Tennessee. That's where Harrell was convicted in 2015 after a man died in a 2013 crash caused by Harrell, who was found to have alprazolam and oxycodone in his system at the time of the accident.

While out on bond for those charges in 2014, Harrell got another DUI, this time in D'Iberville, after officers said they found him slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle. That's when his bandmates in 3 Doors Down decided to cut ties, kicking him out of the band.

Harrell was sentenced to two years in prison for vehicular manslaughter and the drug charges related to that incident. With time off for good behavior, he served around one year behind bars and was ordered to six years of probation.

Harrell is currently being held at Jackson County Adult Detention Center without bond pending an initial court hearing.

3 Doors Down formed in 1996 in the small Jackson County community of Escatawpa. They rose to fame in 1999 with the release of their single "Kryptonite." The band's debut album The Better Life would end up going platinum six times in the United States. They would continue to put out six more award-winning albums after that.

Having replaced Harrell, the band continues to tour and perform across the country. The band, including original members Brad Arnold and Chris Henderson, continue to tour and perform across the country.

