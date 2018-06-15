Keesler puts on quite a show during Drill Down Day

Reaching this level of perfection takes a lot of practice. That’s the word of airman Camille Kremer. (Photo source: WLOX)

Precision, timing, skill, and hard work. All those qualities were on full display today on Keesler Air Force Base.

The day began with the presentation of the colors and a rousing rendition of the national anthem. Then it was time to get loud. Let the show begin.

The airmen are a finely tuned machine. Airman Adam Worley is one of them.

“I feel like the drill downs are a great opportunity to boost morale between the squadrons, and it's also a great time to bring out the squadron pride.”

Reaching this level of perfection takes a lot of practice. That’s the word of airman Camille Kremer.

“I see everyone on the drill team practicing at least a few times a week, and right before the drill down they're doing it like every day if they can.”

They have to take a leap of faith. And not everyone can be on the drill teams, according to Staff Sgt. Faustina Lai.

“This is all on a volunteer basis. Everybody who performs in drill, they have earned their black amulets that they wear. There's a whole list of what they need to accomplish to get that role.”

Hundreds of airmen take part, even those not drilling.

“Honestly, I like how it brings out all the squadrons and helps us get our pride together, and just have a good day,” said Airman Thaddeus Boston. “

So, it takes a lot of practice. It takes a lot of talent to reach this kind of precision on Keesler Drill Down Day, but perhaps the toughest job of all is judging who's the best.

One of the judges is Tech Sgt. Eric Graca.

“There are many buildings here that house the students, and each of them wants their own squadron to win. So, when we look at all the entities of it. We just want to make sure we find the best-suited team,” he said.

And today, they were all suited best.

These drill-down days are held on the base every three months.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.