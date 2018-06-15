Coast nurse admits to prescription scheme involving Dr. Diaz

A South Mississippi nurse practitioner has admitted to writing fraudulent prescriptions to defraud TRICARE. It's the same multi-million dollar scheme that coast physician Dr. Albert Diaz is serving three years in prison for. (File)

A South Mississippi nurse practitioner has admitted to writing fraudulent prescriptions to defraud TRICARE. It's the same multi-million dollar scheme for which coast physician Dr. Albert Diaz is serving three years in prison.

Susan Perry of Grand Bay, AL, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. She was originally facing a 13-count indictment.

As part of her plea agreement, she admitted to a court that she prescribed medicated creams to people who did not need them, including patients she had not even examined.

According to the indictment, TRICARE reimbursed more than $3.3 million in compounded medications prescribed by Perry, who allegedly received $50,000 in kickbacks. Nearly 2,000 prescriptions for medicated cream were reportedly written by Perry over a four-year period.

Perry, 58, also told the court that she knew Advantage Pharmacy was submitting reimbursement claim forms to health care programs like TRICARE for the prescriptions she had written. Between January 2014 and April 2015, authorities say Advantage Pharmacy was reimbursed $1,375,692 from claims submitted for medications written by Perry.

Perry's trial was originally set to being June 26. She is set to be sentenced Sept. 20.

Dr. Diaz was found guilty of his role in the same scheme earlier this year. He was sentenced June 7 to three years in federal prison.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.