Strong storm caused flooding along parts of the Mississippi Coast

One to three inches of rainfall has occurred on Friday afternoon in the Gulfport-Biloxi area leading to flooding on some roads.More >>
One to three inches of rainfall has occurred on Friday afternoon in the Gulfport-Biloxi area leading to flooding on some roads.More >>
Tropical Wave 'Invest 91-L' remains no threat to South Mississippi.More >>
Tropical Wave 'Invest 91-L' remains no threat to South Mississippi.More >>
There looks to be more rain on the way for the rest of Tuesday, according to an afternoon update to the local forecast.More >>
There looks to be more rain on the way for the rest of Tuesday, according to an afternoon update to the local forecast.More >>
A "cold" front will arrive in South Mississippi Sunday evening bringing a chance for a few thunderstorms and noticeably less humid conditions on Monday.More >>
A "cold" front will arrive in South Mississippi Sunday evening bringing a chance for a few thunderstorms and noticeably less humid conditions on Monday.More >>
In the month of June, tropical systems tend to be more "homegrown" and form closer to home.More >>
In the month of June, tropical systems tend to be more "homegrown" and form closer to home.More >>