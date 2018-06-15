Strong storm caused flooding along parts of the Mississippi Coast

One to three inches of rainfall has occurred on Friday afternoon in the Gulfport-Biloxi area leading to flooding on some roads.

Torrential rainfall with a strong thunderstorm mainly over southern Harrison County has caused flooding.

"This heavy rainfall occurred over a two-hour time-span," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams on Friday afternoon. "The storm was barely moving southward. This slow movement allowed for water to quickly pile up and cause flooding in some areas. It's probably best to stay off the roads if you can until after this storm winds down later this afternoon."

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to continue for the South Mississippi area through Friday afternoon. And then thunderstorms will wind down around sunset, according to a Friday forecast.

