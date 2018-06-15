Pitbull gives a shout out to the Coast on Good Morning America

Pitbull gave a shout out to the coast Friday when he appeared on Good Morning America alongside Robin Roberts.

Musician Pitbull took to a national stage to spread the word about his new club opening next week in Biloxi and he had some help from one of South Mississippi's own.

The Latin Grammy award-winning rapper appeared on ABC's Good Morning America early Friday morning, where he bantered with John Travolta about "Gotti," the upcoming film they worked on together.

Pass Christian's own Robin Roberts, who co-hosts GMA, made sure to throw some attention towards the Coast.

"I have to show some love," said Roberts. "I'm from the Mississippi Gulf Coast... And you're opening a restaurant down that way in Biloxi?"

"We're opening a bar down there, iLov305, in Biloxi," said Pitbull. "It'll be open the 21st. So Mississippi, I appreciate the love. We're gonna come down there and have a good time... You gotta take advantage of all these opportunities, right?"

Mr. Worldwide's club iLov305 will open inside the Hard Rock Casino next week. Pitbull will be in town Thursday for a VIP opening. That will be followed Friday by the official grand opening, which is open to the public and will feature celebrity DJ Pauly D of MTV's "Jersey Shore."

