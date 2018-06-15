Shuckers clinic prepares to inspire more kids this month

Happening Right now, a backup on Highway 49 Southbound in Stone County. Mississippi Highway Patrol says one person is dead from a two-vehicle crash near Red Creek Market.More >>
Happening Right now, a backup on Highway 49 Southbound in Stone County. Mississippi Highway Patrol says one person is dead from a two-vehicle crash near Red Creek Market.More >>
Precision, timing, skill, and hard work. All those qualities were on full display today on Keesler Air Force Base.More >>
Precision, timing, skill, and hard work. All those qualities were on full display today on Keesler Air Force Base.More >>
The original bass player for the band Three Doors Down, Todd Harrell, has been arrested and is in police custody on drug, firearms, and domestic violence charges.More >>
The original bass player for the band Three Doors Down, Todd Harrell, has been arrested and is in police custody on drug, firearms, and domestic violence charges.More >>
A few deserving non-profit organizations took home checks to help them continue to do good in South Mississippi thanks to the Rapiscan Systems Tournament.More >>
A few deserving non-profit organizations took home checks to help them continue to do good in South Mississippi thanks to the Rapiscan Systems Tournament.More >>
One to three inches of rainfall has occurred on Friday afternoon in the Gulfport-Biloxi area leading to flooding on some roads.More >>
One to three inches of rainfall has occurred on Friday afternoon in the Gulfport-Biloxi area leading to flooding on some roads.More >>
Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."More >>
Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."More >>
Authorities may have discovered the remains of a missing Madison County woman. Investigators have found human remains at Moon Cemetery located off Cave Spring Road in Owens Cross Roads.More >>
Authorities may have discovered the remains of a missing Madison County woman. Investigators have found human remains at Moon Cemetery located off Cave Spring Road in Owens Cross Roads.More >>
Police released their body camera video to show the incident from their perspective Wednesday. The footage captures the moment an officer arrives at Waffle House on May 2, as a couple questions their to-go bill.More >>
Police released their body camera video to show the incident from their perspective Wednesday. The footage captures the moment an officer arrives at Waffle House on May 2, as a couple questions their to-go bill.More >>
Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that a missing three-year-old has been found in Butler County, Missouri.More >>
Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that a missing three-year-old has been found in Butler County, Missouri.More >>
An 18-wheeler hauling snack cakes flipped over on I-20 westbound between the downtown Brandon and crossgates exit.More >>
An 18-wheeler hauling snack cakes flipped over on I-20 westbound between the downtown Brandon and crossgates exit.More >>
An invasive species of plant that can be incredibly dangerous to humans has been spotted in Virginia.More >>
An invasive species of plant that can be incredibly dangerous to humans has been spotted in Virginia.More >>
A woman undergoing chemotherapy who was listed as missing on Tuesday, was found dead in a wooded area near Rabbit Hash, Kentucky.More >>
A woman undergoing chemotherapy who was listed as missing on Tuesday, was found dead in a wooded area near Rabbit Hash, Kentucky.More >>