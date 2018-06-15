Shuckers clinic prepares to inspire more kids this month

Kids ages 5-12 are invited to come learn more about baseball from the Biloxi Shuckers during the team's youth clinic. (Source: WLOX)

Young Shuckers fans are getting the chance to learn from their favorite players again this year at the team's annual baseball camp.

The Biloxi Shuckers Kids Clinic opened for two days this week, welcoming baseball players of all ages to MGM Park.

The team and its ambassador, 1986 World Series champ Barry Lyons, work with the kids for the day, giving them hands-on instruction in throwing, catching, and batting. Lyons, a Biloxi native, played seven years in the Major League.

After the clinic, the kids will be able to meet and get autographs from Lyons and the Shuckers players.

The Shuckers will host two more clinics for kids on June 28 for ages 5 to 8 and June 29 for ages 9 to 12. You can register for the clinic online or the day of the event at MGM Park. The cost is $60.

Kids should bring their own baseball equipment and be dressed in proper baseball attire, including a cap and athletic shoes or cleats. Water will be provided. Parents are invited to stay and watch the camp.

For more questions, contact the Shuckers Community Relations Director Jenifer Truong at 228-271-3469 or by email.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.