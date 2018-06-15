Copy-Roller coaster derails in FL, two riders fall 34 feet

Roller coaster derails in FL, two riders fall 34 feet - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Roller coaster derails in FL, two riders fall 34 feet

(RNN) – Firefighters were called to rescue riders on a roller coaster that derailed in Daytona Beach, FL, on Thursday, with two falling 34 feet to the ground after being ejected.

In pictures posted to the Daytona Beach Fire Department’s official Twitter account, one car could be seen completely dangling off the track.

The department said 10 riders in total were rescued, six of whom were taken to the hospital. It said the extent of the injuries were "unknown."

The two riders who were ejected entirely from their car were “alert and not seriously injured,” the Daytona Beach News-Journal reported.

The coaster which derailed is the Sand Blaster, a three-car, sit-down ride that operates on a winding steel track.

It opened in August 2013 at the Daytona Beach Boardwalk.

