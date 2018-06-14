Gulfport leaders want to add 2 splash pads in the city

One to three inches of rainfall has occurred on Friday afternoon in the Gulfport-Biloxi area leading to flooding on some roads.More >>
One to three inches of rainfall has occurred on Friday afternoon in the Gulfport-Biloxi area leading to flooding on some roads.More >>
Musician Pitbull took to a national stage to spread the word about his new club opening next week in Biloxi and he had some help from one of South Mississippi's own.More >>
Musician Pitbull took to a national stage to spread the word about his new club opening next week in Biloxi and he had some help from one of South Mississippi's own.More >>
Young Shuckers fans are getting the chance to learn from their favorite players again this year at the team's annual baseball camp.More >>
Young Shuckers fans are getting the chance to learn from their favorite players again this year at the team's annual baseball camp.More >>
The king and queen of Spain are in New Orleans to help celebrate the city's 300th anniversary.More >>
The king and queen of Spain are in New Orleans to help celebrate the city's 300th anniversary.More >>
Rodney Smith Jr. is the founder of Raising Men Lawn Care and offers his services to the elderly, disabled, single moms and veterans. According to his website, while traveling from state to state, he seeks out youth to help him with the lawn work, teach them about mowing safety and encourage them to get involved in community service.More >>
Rodney Smith Jr. is the founder of Raising Men Lawn Care and offers his services to the elderly, disabled, single moms and veterans. According to his website, while traveling from state to state, he seeks out youth to help him with the lawn work, teach them about mowing safety and encourage them to get involved in community service.More >>
Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."More >>
Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."More >>
“This is what happens when you park in front of a hydrant,” the Hamilton Township Professional Firefighters said.More >>
“This is what happens when you park in front of a hydrant,” the Hamilton Township Professional Firefighters said.More >>
Sometimes you might find a stray bug or worm in your produce, but a dangerous black widow spider? Believe it. That was the case for Jacob Vaughn, a third-year medical student at UTMC, who bought a bunch of fresh broccoli at Kroger in Maumee, only to find a large arachnid alive and acting feisty on the vegetables. The South Toledo man said he discovered the spider while washing off the broccoli before cooking it when "the spider came out and started waving his hands. It was pret...More >>
Sometimes you might find a stray bug or worm in your produce, but a dangerous black widow spider? Believe it. That was the case for Jacob Vaughn, a third-year medical student at UTMC, who bought a bunch of fresh broccoli at Kroger in Maumee, only to find a large arachnid alive and acting feisty on the vegetables. The South Toledo man said he discovered the spider while washing off the broccoli before cooking it when "the spider came out and started waving his hands. It was pret...More >>
The bullet that hit a 9-year-old Roscoe boy in an accidental shooting over the weekend punctured both of his lungs, according to a family member on a Facebook post. The social media post also says Keegan Covington was shot in the back with a 9mm and both of his lungs were hit.More >>
The bullet that hit a 9-year-old Roscoe boy in an accidental shooting over the weekend punctured both of his lungs, according to a family member on a Facebook post. The social media post also says Keegan Covington was shot in the back with a 9mm and both of his lungs were hit.More >>
Authorities may have discovered the remains of a missing Madison County woman. Investigators have found human remains at Moon Cemetery located off Cave Spring Road in Owens Cross Roads.More >>
Authorities may have discovered the remains of a missing Madison County woman. Investigators have found human remains at Moon Cemetery located off Cave Spring Road in Owens Cross Roads.More >>
An 18-wheeler hauling snack cakes flipped over on I-20 westbound between the downtown Brandon and crossgates exit.More >>
An 18-wheeler hauling snack cakes flipped over on I-20 westbound between the downtown Brandon and crossgates exit.More >>
Congressional Republicans distance themselves from the Trump administration's aggressive policy of separating children from their parents at the border.More >>
Congressional Republicans distance themselves from the Trump administration's aggressive policy of separating children from their parents at the border.More >>
More than five weeks after eruptions started on the Big Island, there's no signs that the lava is stopping.More >>
More than five weeks after eruptions started on the Big Island, there's no signs that the lava is stopping.More >>
Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that a missing three-year-old has been found in Butler County, Missouri.More >>
Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that a missing three-year-old has been found in Butler County, Missouri.More >>
Take cover! A viral video posted by Facebook Page Whistle Sports shows high winds send portable toilets skyrocketing into the air.More >>
Take cover! A viral video posted by Facebook Page Whistle Sports shows high winds send portable toilets skyrocketing into the air.More >>