Lady Bulldogs cut the ribbon on new softball stadium

Former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. has been arrested on charges of rape and other sex crimes on the day he was to appear in court on an unrelated burglary charge.More >>
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College cut the ribbon Thursday on its new softball stadium and Ross-Smith Field. Dr. Mary S. Graham, MGCCC President, was joined by Board of Trustees Chairman Sam Albritton Jr., Perkinston Campus Vice President Dr. Ladd Taylor, softball coach Kenneth Long and other members of the Board and Bulldog Club.More >>
Needing a win and a Mobile loss to clinch the South Division first half title, the Shuckers got the help they needed from the BayBears. They just couldn't finish the job themselves. The Shuckers (39-27) fell to Mississippi (27-39) 5-4 in ten innings at MGM Park, but Mobile's loss to Pensacola dropped Biloxi's magic number down to one.More >>
