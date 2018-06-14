Black Caucus supports David Baria in Democratic Senate runoff

The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus (MLBC) announced that they would be supporting Democrat U.S. Senate candidate David Baria in the Democratic U.S. Senate run off Thursday. (Photo source: Facebook)

The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus (MLBC) announced that they would be supporting Democrat U.S. Senate candidate David Baria in the Democratic U.S. Senate runoff Thursday.

Sonya Williams-Barnes, Chair of the Caucus said, “David’s voting record on public education, Medicaid expansion, funding of mental health services and criminal justice reform is consistently in line with the votes of our Caucus.”

Baria responded with a Facebook post.

Democratic members of the legislature recently announced a customized focus initiative to increase voter participation and turn out in the June 26 runoff Howard Sherman. More than 30 legislators have committed to the initiative.

Representative Robert Johnson said, “David is a strong democratic voice in the Mississippi legislature. We need his intellect, understanding of policy and legislative process and his commitment to social and equal justice in the US Senate.”

According to the Associated Press, state Representative Omeria Scott, who placed third in the six-person Democratic Senate primary, endorsed Sherman. Scott told the Associated Press that nobody asked her about participating in the caucus endorsement of Baria.

