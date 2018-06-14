Black Caucus supports David Baria in Democratic Senate runoff

Needing a win and a Mobile loss to clinch the South Division first half title, the Shuckers got the help they needed from the BayBears. They just couldn't finish the job themselves. The Shuckers (39-27) fell to Mississippi (27-39) 5-4 in ten innings at MGM Park, but Mobile's loss to Pensacola dropped Biloxi's magic number down to one.More >>
The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus (MLBC) announced that they would be supporting Democrat U.S. Senate candidate David Baria in the Democratic U.S. Senate runoff Thursday.More >>
Harrison County deputies arrested Samantha Jo Jordan, 28, of Saucier on felony charges of Embezzlement.More >>
The World Cup Soccer Tournament began Thursday, and for the first time since 1986, Team USA didn't qualify for the event, which is being hosted by Russia this year.More >>
An infant boy was found dead, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. An investigation into the cause of the infant’s death is underway.More >>
The Michigan-based cereal producer announced Thursday that it's voluntarily recalling Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal as it may contain Salmonella.More >>
