Neighbors describe horrifying scene after infant found dead in Jackson County

An infant boy was found dead, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. An investigation into the cause of the infant’s death is underway. (Photo source: WLOX)

The Jackson County community of Latimer is grieving after an infant was found dead Thursday in a vehicle. Authorities say the baby was less than a year old.

Neighbors who live near the home, which is in the 9000 block of Jean Street, where the child was found say they tried to save the child while they waited for first responders to arrive but were unsuccessful.

"I was in my house. I heard someone scream. And I grabbed my robe, and I walked out and the mother was holding the baby and says my baby's dead. So, I immediately went over there and started performing chest compressions on the baby," Angela Busby said. "But the baby was already purple. The baby was purple around his chin and his little back. And I just did that until the rescue came."

Angela said it her instincts to act fast kicked in.

'It's just, I don't know. I don't know what made me do it. It's just being a mom," she said.

The neighbor tells us what was going through her head the whole time.

"I can imagine if it was one of my grandbabies. I would want somebody to help them," said Busby. "I was scared. I didn't know what to do. I didn't know what to think. My only hope was to try to save that baby."

Neighbor Jasmine Busby describes how she learned about the tragic incident.

"I pulled into my driveway. I went to go throw some trash away, and I heard somebody screaming 'He's not breathing.'"

Jasmine tells us about the horrifying moments after the boy was found.

"I was on the phone with dispatch trying to figure out what to do. It was just, happened so fast, and it's like you don't know what to do to help the baby," she said. "You know that's all you can do is do CPR, but he was just there. It's something I will never forget and never want to see again."

Authorities are still investigating the infant's death but say no arrests have been made.

