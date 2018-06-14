Infant boy found dead in Jackson County; neighbors describe horrifying scene

An infant boy was found dead, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. An investigation into the cause of the infant’s death is underway. (Photo source: WLOX)

An infant boy was found dead, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. An investigation into the cause of the infant’s death is underway. The infant was less than a year old.

Acadian Ambulance has confirmed the infant was found in a car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the incident happened in the 900 block of Jean Street in Latimer around 4 pm. Police are obtaining search warrants to help in their investigation.

Two neighbors attempted to save the child's life before police were called to the scene.

"I was in my house. I heard someone scream. And I grabbed my robe, and I walked out and the mother was holding the baby and says my baby's dead. So, I immediately went over there and started performing chest compressions on the baby," Angela Busby said. But the baby was already purple. The baby was purple around his chin and his little back. And I just did that until the rescue came."

Angela describes why she did what did.

'It's just, I don't know. I don't know what made me do it. It's just being a mom," she said.

The neighbor tells us what was going through her head the whole time.

"I can imagine if it was one of my grandbabies. I would want somebody to help them," she said."I was scared. I didn't know what to do. I didn't know what to think. My only hope was to try to save that baby."

Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell says no arrests have been made at this time.

Neighbor Jasmine Busby describes how she learned about the tragic incident.

"I pulled into my driveway. I went to go throw some trash away, and I heard somebody screaming "He's not breathing."

Jasmine tells us about the horrifying moments after the boy was found.

"I was on the phone with dispatch trying to figure out what to do. It was just, happened so fast, and it's like you don't know what to do to help the baby. You know that's all you can do is do CPR, but he was just there. It's something I will never forget and never want to see again," she said.

We will continue to update the story as new details become available.

Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.