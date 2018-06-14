Infant boy found dead in Jackson County; neighbors describe horrifying scene

Behind a complete game performance by Zack Brown, giving up only one hit and throwing eight strikeouts in the process, the Biloxi Shuckers (40-28) blanked Mississippi 5-0 to clinch the South Division First Half Championship and an automatic berth into the 2018 Southern League Playoffs.More >>
The Ocean Springs Police Department is looking to hire reliable officers to join their team. Anyone at least 21 years or older is encouraged to apply.More >>
An infant boy was found dead, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. An investigation into the cause of the infant’s death is underway.More >>
There are still more questions than answers in the three-year investigation into the hit-and-run death of Shelby Luciano. The 23-year-old was struck and killed by a vehicle on Waveland Avenue in the early morning hours of June 18, 2015.More >>
A backup on Highway 49 Southbound in Stone County. Mississippi Highway Patrol says one person is dead from a two-vehicle crash near Red Creek Market. One lane is blocked.More >>
DeDe Phillips, a 46-year-old Georgia grandmother, told a local newspaper her thinking was: "Not today."More >>
Stuart Sullivan is accused of first-degree murder. The prosecutor said it was because of what he called “extreme indifference to human life."More >>
Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that a missing three-year-old has been found in Butler County, Missouri.More >>
More than five weeks after eruptions started on the Big Island, there's no signs that the lava is stopping.More >>
A grandmother in Hart County said she has seen bobcats before, but never like the one she encountered last week.More >>
An invasive species of plant that can be incredibly dangerous to humans has been spotted in Virginia.More >>
