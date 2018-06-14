Infant boy found dead in Jackson County

An infant boy was found dead, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. An investigation into the cause of the infant’s death is underway. (Photo source: WLOX)

An infant boy was found dead, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department. An investigation into the cause of the infant’s death is underway. The infant was less than a year old.

Acadian Ambulance has confirmed the infant was found in a car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the incident happened in the 900 block of Jean Street in Latimer around 4 pm. Police are obtaining search warrants to help in their investigation.

